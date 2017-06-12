U.S.
Search
Sign In
Television'I'm Even Better Than Elizabeth Taylor': Meet Chinese Actress Liu Xiaoqing
Liu Xiaoqing Sydney Photo Shoot
photographsThese Stunning Weather Photos Were Taken From an Airplane's Cockpit
TelevisionJohn Oliver Returns to the U.K. For a Look at the General Election on Last Week Tonight
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
White HouseMelania and Barron Trump Have Moved into the White House
First Family Arrives At The White House
Mourners Marks 1st Anniversary Of Orlando Pulse Nightclub Mass Shooting
A visitor stands at the memorial to the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, FL, pictured on June 11, 2017. Joe Raedlee—Getty Images
LGBT

Orlando Officials Declare a Day of 'Love and Kindness' on Anniversary of Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Mike Schneider / AP
5:53 AM ET

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Church bells throughout Orlando will ring 49 times at noon Monday, a year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered U.S. flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff, a giant rainbow flag will be unveiled at the Orange County government building, and three separate services at the Pulse nightclub will be held as well as a large evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando to honor the 49 patrons massacred at the gay nightclub.

The first service, closed to the public, was to be held for survivors, local officials and club employees, overlapping with the exact time gunman Omar Mateen began firing shots -- a little after 2 a.m. on June 12, 2016 -- during "Latin Night" at Pulse.

It would be followed by another midday service at the nightclub, and an evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando. A final, music-filled late-night service is being held at the nightclub.

Monday's services culminated several days of events aimed at turning the grim anniversary into something positive. A foot race was held over the weekend, and eight gay and lesbian students were awarded $4,900 toward their college studies by a local businessman. Local officials have declared the one-year mark as a day of "love and kindness," and they are encouraging residents to volunteer or perform acts of compassion.

Read More: One Year After Pulse

An exhibit of artwork collected from memorial sites set up around Orlando after the massacre will be shown at the Orange County History Center. The club's owner, Barbara Poma, is developing plans to build a memorial at the Pulse site.

Mateen pledged allegiance to ISIS during the attack and was eventually killed by police during a shootout after a three-hour standoff. His wife, Noor Salman, is facing charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction in federal court, and she has pleaded not guilty to helping her husband.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME