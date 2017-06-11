Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
musical theaterHere Are the Best and Worst Moments From the 2017 Tony Awards
2017 Tony Awards - Show
Puerto RicoPuerto Rico's Voters Have Backed U.S. Statehood in a Controversial Referendum
Voters And Demonstrators Amid Status Referendum Vote In Puerto Rico
FranceEmmanuel Macron's Party Is on Course for Victory in Crucial French Elections
FRANCE2017-VOTE-LEGISLATIVE
Donald TrumpRepublicans Tell Trump to Come Clean on Possible Comey Tapes
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango - Show
Singer Katy Perry performs in Carson, CA, on May 13, 2017. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin—FilmMagic/Getty Images
celebrities

Katy Perry Responds to Critics Who Accused Her of Cultural Appropriation

Ariana Bacle / Entertainment Weekly
Jun 11, 2017

Katy Perry has been accused of cultural appropriation in the past, and on her Witness live-stream this weekend, Perry discussed how she’s tried to learn from that criticism.

In a conversation with activist Deray McKesson for his Pod Save the People podcast, Perry looked back at her “This Is How We Do” music video, where she donned cornrows. She recalled having a conversation with “one of my empowered angels, Cleo,” after the video came out where the pop star asked questions like, “What does it mean? Why can’t I wear my hair that way?”

“And she told me about the power in black women’s hair, and how beautiful it is, and the struggle,” Perry said. “I listened. And I heard. And I didn’t know. And I won’t ever understand some of those things because of who I am — I will never understand, but I can educate myself, and that’s what I’m trying to do along the way.”

Perry also seemingly brought up her much-criticized geisha-themed performance at the 2013 American Music Awards, explaining, “Even in my intention to appreciate Japanese culture, I did it wrong with a performance, and I didn’t know that I did it wrong until I heard people saying I did it wrong.”

She added, “Sometimes that’s what it takes, is it takes someone to say — out of compassion, out of love — ‘This is where the origin is, do you understand?’ And not just like, a clapback. Because it’s hard to hear those clapbacks sometimes. And your ego just wants to turn from them. I’ve been so grateful to have great teachers and great friends who will really hold me accountable, even when I said I wasn’t a feminist because I didn’t know what that word meant.”

After the two-minute clip from the hour-long interview began circulating online, McKesson tweeted that he invited Perry on the podcast because “of her role on the [Hillary Clinton] campaign, how she views her art + activism, & her past re: race.” Although some people on social media applauded Perry for taking ownership of her past mistakes, others criticized the “Swish Swish” singer.

“Katy cozies up to another friendly and well-known Black man who doesn’t challenge her on her cultural appropriation,” activist and editor April Reign tweeted. She went on to suggest that Perry should hire and work with more women of color, and said that “owning up w/o change is worthless.”

In response, McKesson tweeted, “You saw two minutes of an hour long interview. I don’t think it’s fair to say that she wasn’t challenged, yet. We covered a lot.”

This article originally appeared on ew.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME