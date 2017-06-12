Politics
Search
Sign In
musical theaterHere Are the Best and Worst Moments From the 2017 Tony Awards
2017 Tony Awards - Show
celebritiesKaty Perry Responds to Critics Who Accused Her of Cultural Appropriation
102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango - Show
Puerto RicoPuerto Rico's Voters Have Backed U.S. Statehood in a Controversial Referendum
Voters And Demonstrators Amid Status Referendum Vote In Puerto Rico
FranceEmmanuel Macron's Party Is on Course for Victory in Crucial French Elections
FRANCE2017-VOTE-LEGISLATIVE
President Trump Meets With British PM Theresa May At The White House
British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk along the Colonnade of the West Wing at the White House, January 27, 2017 in Washington. Christopher Furlong—Getty Images
White House

The White House Has Denied Reports that Trump Is Putting His U.K. State Visit On Hold

Kevin Lui
1:55 AM ET

The White House has denied a report that U.S. President Donald Trump is putting a planned state visit to the U.K. on hold due to backlash over remarks he made after a recent terrorist attack in London.

CNN reports that two senior members of the Trump administration have disputed an article published by the Guardian Sunday suggesting that Trump had effectively postponed the visit over concerns that he may be met with protests.

The initial report said Trump recently spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Theresa May, reportedly telling her he would not come to London without the support of the public.

According to CNN, a senior administration official said the planned state visit "never came up on the call," while a second official also dismissed the report. Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders has also denied the report, according to the New York Times, using the same language as the official cited by CNN.

The BBC reports that a spokesperson for Downing Street denied the report as well, saying there had been "no change" to plans for Trump's state visit, for which no date has been set.

Trump infuriated Britons with a series of tweets shortly after a terror attack in London killed eight people and injured 48 others on June 3. The U.S. President initially cited the incident in support of his administration's controversial proposal to ban travel from six Muslim-majority countries, and later mischaracterized comments made by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who Trump criticized as "pathetic."

Read more: President Trump's Attack on London Mayor

In the wake of the online feud, Khan told Britain's Channel 4 News that Trump was unwelcome in the U.K. “I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the U.S.A. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” Khan said.

[CNN]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME