Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CanadaThe Man Who Invented Hawaiian Pizza Has Died
Homemade Pineapple and Ham Hawaiian Pizza
CongressSen. Lindsey Graham: President Trump Could 'Go Down' For Discussing Russia Investigation
Former Secretary Of State Madeline Albright Testifies To Senate Committee U.S. Democracy Assistance Programs Abroad
tennisRafael Nadal Wins Record 10th French Open Title
2017 French Open - Day Fifteen
United KingdomTheresa May Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Calls for Her to Step Down
Theresa May Seeks Queen's Permission To Form A Coalition Government
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Passengers'
Jennifer Lawrence in Westwood, Calif., on Dec. 14, 2016. Mintaha Neslihan—Getty Images
Newsfeed

Jennifer Lawrence's Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing Due to Double-Engine Failure

Mahita Gajanan
1:42 PM ET

Jennifer Lawrence was unharmed after her private plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo over the weekend.

The "Hunger Games" actress was traveling from Louisville, Kentucky Saturday when one of the plane's engines failed at 31,000 feet, her representative confirmed in a statement to TIME.

As the pilots were navigating the plane to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York. the other engine failed. But despite the double-engine failure, the plane landed safely. The 26-year-old Academy Award winner was not hurt during the incident, nor were any members of the crew.

Lawrence, who was visiting family in Kentucky, was greeted by multiple emergency vehicles upon the plane's landing in upstate New York.

Lawrence's original destination was not immediately clear.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME