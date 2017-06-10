U.S.
Joe Biden's Niece Pleads Guilty to $110,000 Theft

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:31 PM ET

A niece of former Vice President Joe Biden pleaded guilty to a $110,000 theft from a New York City drugstore.

Caroline Biden admitted Friday to using a borrowed credit card and opening a customer account at the drug store without the cardholder's knowledge and spending $110,000 over the course of a year, CBS News reported.

Biden will serve probation for two years on the grand larceny and petty larceny charges. Conditions of her probation include repayment of the money, 10 days of community service and avoiding re-arrest for a year, according to the Associated Press.

Biden was also charged with striking a New York City Police officer in 2013, according to CBS. She was arrested on charges of obstructing governmental administration, harassment and resisting arrest. Biden was ordered to take anger management classes and her resisting arrest charge was dismissed, according to AP.

