Actress Glenne Headly arrives with her husband Byron McCulloch at the premiere of "The Joneses" in Hollywood, California, on April 8, 2010. GABRIEL BOUYS—AFP/Getty Images

Glenne Headly, the actress who gained prominence from her roles in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Mr. Holland's Opus, died from complications of a pulmonary embolism, her husband Byron McCulloch said, according to the New York Times.

Headly was 62. She died on Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif.

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly," her reps said in a statement. "We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time."

In addition to her aforementioned roles, Headly was widely known for starring alongside Warren Beatty in 1990's Dick Tracy . In total, she starred in more than 25 films, including Mortal Thoughts and Sgt. Bilko.

Headly additionally earned two Emmy nominations for Lonesome Dove and Bastard Out of Carolina and was set to appear in the upcoming Hulu sitcom Future Man .

She married John Malkovich in 1982 before they divorced in 1988. She later married McCulloch in 1993, and they had a son together.