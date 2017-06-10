U.S.
Disney

Hazmat Responds to Disneyland After People Struck by Geese Droppings

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:34 PM ET

Things were less than magical in Disneyland Friday night after a flock of geese flew over the amusement park.

According to a tweet from the Anaheim Police Department, police and firefighters responded after 11 adults and six children were struck by geese droppings.

Hazmat also responded after it was initially reported that someone threw human feces, CBS LA reported.

The Orange County Register reported Disneyland provided a private restroom for the the affected people to clean up and also gave them clean clothes.

"All guests are healthy and happy," the the tweet reads.

No one was injured.

