New Jersey

Woman Who Fell 6 Feet Into Basement While Distracted by Phone Is Stable

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:39 AM ET

A woman who was distracted by her phone and tripped over a door, falling six feet into a basement is now in stable condition.

Plainfield, N.J., Public Safety Director Carl Riley said the woman remains hospitalized, but is in stable condition, the Associated Press reported. The 67-year-old woman has not been identified. According to AP, her injuries are not life-threatening.

Surveillance footage showed that the woman was using her phone before walking into an open door and then tripping and falling into the opening.

Martin Delgadillo told WNBC-TV he saw the woman fall.

"I thought texting and driving was a bad thing," Delgadillo said. "Now it's texting and walking."

