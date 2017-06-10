Theresa May's Chiefs of Staff Resign After Election Results

(LONDON) — British Prime Minister Theresa May's two chiefs of staff have resigned in the wake of the Conservative Party's disastrous election result.

The party said Saturday that Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill have quit.

The pair formed part of May's small inner circle and were blamed by many Conservatives for the party's lackluster campaign and unpopular election platform.

In an article for the Conservative Home website, Timothy conceded that the campaign had failed to communicate "Theresa's positive plan for the future," and to notice surging support for the opposition Labour Party.

Some senior Tories have made the removal of Hill and Timothy a condition for continuing to support May, who has vowed to remain prime minister despite the Conservatives' losing their overall majority in Parliament.