World
Search
Sign In
public transportationThis City Just Banned ‘Manspreading’
technologyTim Cook to MIT Graduates: 'Don't Listen to Trolls, and Don't Become One'
2017 MIT Commencement
moviesIt's Hard for a Good Man to Be King in First Black Panther Trailer
black panther
PhilippinesU.S. Joins Battle Against ISIS-Linked Militants in Philippines
PHILIPPINES-UNREST-MILITARY-CONFLICT
United Kingdom

Theresa May's Chiefs of Staff Resign After Election Results

Associated Press
9:01 AM ET

(LONDON) — British Prime Minister Theresa May's two chiefs of staff have resigned in the wake of the Conservative Party's disastrous election result.

The party said Saturday that Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill have quit.

The pair formed part of May's small inner circle and were blamed by many Conservatives for the party's lackluster campaign and unpopular election platform.

In an article for the Conservative Home website, Timothy conceded that the campaign had failed to communicate "Theresa's positive plan for the future," and to notice surging support for the opposition Labour Party.

Some senior Tories have made the removal of Hill and Timothy a condition for continuing to support May, who has vowed to remain prime minister despite the Conservatives' losing their overall majority in Parliament.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME