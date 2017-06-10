Afghanistan2 U.S. Soldiers Killed After Afghan Soldier Opens Fire
SportsTiger Woods Told Police He Took Xanax Before DUI Arrest
170530-tiger-woods-arrest
Puerto RicoPuerto Rican Day Parade Will Take Place After Outcry Over Controversial Honoree
After Presidential Commutation, Militant Puerto Rican Nationalist Returns To Chicago
New JerseyWoman Who Fell 6 Feet Into Basement While Distracted by Phone Is Stable
woman-distracted-by-cellphone-fell-basement
HBO Winter 2007 TCA Press Tour
Bill Maher of Real Time with Bill Maher during HBO Winter 2007 TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films) Jeff Kravitz—FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films
Television

'I Did a Bad Thing.' Bill Maher Apologizes on 'Real Time' for Using Racial Slur

Aric Jenkins
9:28 AM ET

A week after he came under fire for using a racial slur on the air during his HBO talk show, Real Time, Bill Maher apologized and reflected on the comment.

"I did a bad thing," Maher told his first guest, Georgetown sociology professor Michael Eric Dyson Friday. "For black folks, that word, I don't care who you are, has caused pain. I'm not here to do that.

"It doesn't matter that it wasn't said in malice," Maher added. "If it brought back pain to people then that's why I apologized freely and I reiterated it tonight."

On last week's episode of Real Time, Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse told Maher that he is welcome in the state and that "we'd love to have you work in the fields with us."

Maher gave Sasse a puzzled look and responded, "Work in the fields? Senator, I'm a house [expletive]."

The host faced immediate backlash on social media, with some calling for HBO to fire him.

Maher told Dyson that it was a "mistake" and likened the incident to a quarterback throwing an "interception."

Ice Cube joined the host later in the show and said that the word is "like a knife" because it can be used as a tool or weapon.

"I think this is a teachable moment not just to you, but the people watching right now," Ice Cube told Maher.

Maher responded by saying, "I think the people watching right now are saying, 'That point has been made.'"

"Not by me," Ice Cube replied. "I made it. I'm done. We can laugh now."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME