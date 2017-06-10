Tech
Search
Sign In
london attackLondon Bridge Attackers Were Denied a Truck Rental Before Deadly Rampage
london-attackers
public transportationThis City Just Banned ‘Manspreading’
United KingdomTheresa May's Chiefs of Staff Resign After Election Results
General Election 2017 - Comings And Goings At Conservative Party HQ
moviesIt's Hard for a Good Man to Be King in First Black Panther Trailer
black panther
2017 MIT Commencement
Tim Cook delivers the commencement address during the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Commencement at Killian Court on the MIT campus in Cambridge, MA on Jun. 9, 2017. Boston Globe/Getty Images
technology

Tim Cook to MIT Graduates: 'Don't Listen to Trolls, and Don't Become One'

Associated Press
8:53 AM ET

(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — Science is worthless if it isn't motivated by basic human values and the desire to help people, Apple CEO Tim Cook told graduates of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Friday, urging them to use their powers for good.

In a commencement address, Cook — who as Apple's chief executive since 2011 has overseen the rollout of the iPhone 7 and the Apple Watch — said the company is constantly looking for ways to combine tech with a sense of humanity and compassion.

"Whatever you do in your life, and whatever we do at Apple, we must infuse it with the humanity that we are born with," said Cook, who previously served as chief operating officer and headed the Macintosh division.

"That responsibility is immense. But so is the opportunity," he said.

Cook said Apple wants to make products that help people. As examples, he cited iPhone technology that can help a blind athlete run a marathon and an iPad that connects an autistic child to the world around them.

"When you keep people at the center of what you do, it can impact," he said.

Cook said he isn't worried about artificial intelligence giving computers the ability to think like humans.

"I'm more concerned about people thinking like computers without values or compassion or concern for the consequences," he said. "That is what we need you to help us guard against. Because if science is a search in the darkness, then the humanities are a candle that shows us where we have been and the danger that lies ahead."

Cook also urged graduates to resist becoming cynical.

"The internet enabled so much and empowered so many, but it can also be a place where basic rules of decency are suspended and pettiness and negativity thrive," he said.

"Don't let that noise knock you off course. Don't get caught up in the trivial aspects of life. Don't listen to trolls, and don't become one. Measure impact in humanity; not in the likes, but the lives you touch and the people you serve."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME