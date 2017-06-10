Living
public transportation

This City Just Banned ‘Manspreading’

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:09 AM ET

Madrid has banned "manspreading" on its public transportation.

The city's official news channel posted photos on Twitter of signs that will ask passengers not to take up spaces by spreading their legs.

Madrid's public transportation system, La Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT), announced the new rule Tuesday. EMT said it worked with the city's gender and diversity policy group on the creation of the rule.

In its announcement, EMT also noted that idea to ban manspreading came from a proposal made by the Madrid women and mothers group, Mujeres en Lucha y Madres Estresadas.

A sign will ask passengers to be respectful of others' space and will be posted along with other rules, including not putting feet on seats, using headphones and not smoking.

