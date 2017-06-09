Parasite Kills About 80 Ducklings in Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Children look at Ducks in the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Sept. 26, 2012 in Washington, DC.

The National Park Service will drain and clean the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after finding that a parasite in the water killed about 80 ducklings.

Necropsies on the ducklings by U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center found that a parasite growing in snails living in the pool has killed the young ducks since May 20. The pool should be refilled and operating by June 19, the National Park Service said .

Humans are at very low risk for contracting the parasite. People who come in contact with the parasite may develop an allergic reaction such as "swimmer's itch," according to the National Park Service.