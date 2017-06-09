Politics
Search
Sign In
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 1
KansasSuspect Who Fatally Shot Indian Man at Kansas City Bar Indicted on Hate Crimes
Adam Purinton
White HouseMitt Romney Says Hillary Clinton Urged Him to Take Secretary of State Job
President-Elect Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower In New York
White HouseHouse Asks White House Counsel for Tapes of President Trump's Conversations With James Comey
President Trump Hosts The Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers And
GOP Congressional Candidate Greg Gianforte Campaigns In Great Falls, MT
Greg Gianforte speaks to supporters during a campaign meet and greet at Lions Park on May 23, 2017 in Great Falls, Montana.  Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Montana

Prosecutor: Greg Gianforte Will Plead Guilty to Assaulting Reporter

Matt Volz / AP
5:43 PM ET

(HELENA, Mont.) — A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.

Gianforte will appear Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court to be arraigned and sentenced on the misdemeanor charge.

The Republican technology entrepreneur reached a civil settlement with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs over claims that Gianforte knocked Jacobs to the ground when the reporter asked him a question May 24.

As part of the settlement, Jacobs said he would not object to Gianforte entering a no contest plea, meaning Gianforte would concede to the charge without admitting guilt.

But Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert told The Associated Press Friday that Gianforte will plead guilty.

Gianforte spokesman Shane Scanlon did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME