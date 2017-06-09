U.S.
Search
Sign In
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 1
MontanaProsecutor: Greg Gianforte Will Plead Guilty to Assaulting Reporter
GOP Congressional Candidate Greg Gianforte Campaigns In Great Falls, MT
White HouseMitt Romney Says Hillary Clinton Urged Him to Take Secretary of State Job
President-Elect Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower In New York
White HouseHouse Asks White House Counsel for Tapes of President Trump's Conversations With James Comey
President Trump Hosts The Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers And
Adam Purinton
This undated photo provided by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Clinton, Mo., shows Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kan., who was arrested Feb. 23, 2017 AP
Kansas

Suspect Who Fatally Shot Indian Man at Kansas City Bar Indicted on Hate Crimes

Associated Press
5:50 PM ET

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — A Kansas man charged with fatally shooting an Indian national at a suburban Kansas City bar has been indicted on federal hate crime and firearms charges.

The Justice Department announced Friday that Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kansas, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The man allegedly killed and another wounded by Purinton on Feb. 22 at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, were Indian nationals. The victim was Srinivas Kuchibhotla and the injured man was his friend, Alok Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, was shot and wounded when he intervened.

The indictment alleges Purinton shot Kuchibhotla and Madasani because of their perceived race, color, religion and national origin.

The Justice Department said in a news release that it will decide later whether Purinton will face the death penalty.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME