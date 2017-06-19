the morning briefThe Morning Brief: London Terrorist Attack, Megyn Kelly and Smartphone Ban Proposal
Television

See the Long-Awaited Moment Daenerys and Her Dragons Finally Arrive in Westeros on Game of Thrones

Megan McCluskey
9:10 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

After six long years, the closing minutes of Thrones' season six finale saw Daenerys Targaryen finally set out across the Narrow Sea to retake Westeros from the Lannisters. However — based on footage from season seven teasers and trailers — it seems as though she will head to her family's ancestral home of Dragonstone before going to battle over King's Landing.

In an exclusive new photo from the upcoming season, fans can see what appears to be the first moment the Mother of Dragons catches sight of the Seven Kingdoms since being whisked away as a baby following Robert's Rebellion. The image shows Dany — along with her small council of Tyrion, Missandei and Varys — being rowed ashore by an Unsullied soldier. Her three dragons — Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion — as well as her massive fleet of ships can also be seen in the background.

See the epic photo above.

