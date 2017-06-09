Mitt Romney Says Hillary Clinton Urged Him to Take Secretary of State Job

Mitt Romney speaks to reporters after dining with President-elect Donald Trump at Jean Georges restaurant, November 29, 2016 in New York City. Drew Angerer--Getty Images

Mitt Romney, former Republican presidential nominee who was under consideration for Secretary of State under President Trump, said on Friday that Hillary Clinton encouraged him to take the position.

Romney revealed during his annual political summit in Park City, Utah that he'd spoken to Clinton about taking on the role. The former Democratic presidential nominee was Secretary of State during President Barack Obama's first term in office.

"I would've accepted the job," the former Massachusetts governor said.

Mitt Romney says he spoke with Hillary Clinton about the prospect of becoming Trump's secretary of state: 'I would've accepted the job.' - Teddy Davis (@TeddyDavisCNN) June 9, 2017

Romney was in talks to be Trump's Secretary of State before the president selected former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson. Romney, a harsh critic of Trump, clashed with the president during the 2016 election, calling a "con man" and a "fake." Trump said Romney was a "choke artist" for losing the 2012 election to Obama.