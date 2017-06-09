Mitt Romney, former Republican presidential nominee who was under consideration for Secretary of State under President Trump, said on Friday that Hillary Clinton encouraged him to take the position.
Romney revealed during his annual political summit in Park City, Utah that he'd spoken to Clinton about taking on the role. The former Democratic presidential nominee was Secretary of State during President Barack Obama's first term in office.
"I would've accepted the job," the former Massachusetts governor said.
Romney was in talks to be Trump's Secretary of State before the president selected former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson. Romney, a harsh critic of Trump, clashed with the president during the 2016 election, calling a "con man" and a "fake." Trump said Romney was a "choke artist" for losing the 2012 election to Obama.