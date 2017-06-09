Politics
Search
Sign In
ParentingHow to Make Sure Social Media Doesn’t Get Your Kid Kicked Out of College
Social Media Apps And Computer Keyboards
EnvironmentDrinking Water for 15 Million Americans Is Contaminated With a Toxic Chemical, Report Finds
Child filling glass with tap water UK
celebritiesRapper T-Pain Gave This Student His Yearbook Quote So Now He's Set for Life
Spotify/ All Def Digital Traffic Jams Premiere Party
TelevisionCNN Cancels Reza Aslan's Show Following Anti-Trump Tweets Over London Attack
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
President Trump Hosts The Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers And
Donald Trump shakes hands while attempting to embrace former FBI Director James Comey in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2017. Andrew Harrer—AP
White House

House Asks White House Counsel for Tapes of President Trump's Conversations With James Comey

Associated Press
5:34 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The House intelligence committee is asking the White House counsel whether there are any tape recordings or memos of former FBI director James Comey's conversations with President Donald Trump.

The committee's chairman, Rep. Mike Conaway Texas, and the ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, sent a letter Friday to White House Counsel Don McGahn, asking him whether any such tapes or memos exist now, or had existed in the past.

The committee has also sent a letter to Comey, asking for any notes or memoranda in his possession that would describe discussions he had with Trump.

The committee is seeking the materials by June 23.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME