Donald Trump shakes hands while attempting to embrace former FBI Director James Comey in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2017. Andrew Harrer—AP

(WASHINGTON) — The House intelligence committee is asking the White House counsel whether there are any tape recordings or memos of former FBI director James Comey's conversations with President Donald Trump.

The committee's chairman, Rep. Mike Conaway Texas, and the ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, sent a letter Friday to White House Counsel Don McGahn, asking him whether any such tapes or memos exist now, or had existed in the past.

The committee has also sent a letter to Comey, asking for any notes or memoranda in his possession that would describe discussions he had with Trump.

The committee is seeking the materials by June 23.