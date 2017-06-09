Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionCNN Cancels Reza Aslan's Show Following Anti-Trump Tweets Over London Attack
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
CourtsProsecutors Read Bill Cosby's Deposition About Giving Quaaludes to Women
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
United KingdomThe Poshest Neighborhood in Britain Just Voted for Labour
South Kensington station, London, England
SenateSenator Kirsten Gillibrand: Has President Trump Kept His Promises? 'F--- No'
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at a news conference about a bill regarding military sexual assault cases on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 16, 2013.
President Trump Hosts Romanian President Klaus Iohannis At White House
U.S. President Donald Trump stands outside the West Wing of the White House as Klaus Iohannis, Romania's president, not pictured, arrives at the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, June 9, 2017.  Pete Marovich—Bloomberg/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Confirms His Commitment to NATO's Article 5 Mutual Defense Pact

Associated Press
3:47 PM ET

President Donald Trump is at last publicly confirming his commitment to NATO's mutual defense pact.

When Trump spoke at the alliance's gathering in Belgium last month, he did not make reference to the agreement, which is known as Article 5.

But on Friday during a press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump said was "committing the United States to Article 5."

Trump's omission in Brussels raised concerns on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. White House aides said that the president's support was implied even though he deliberately did not utter the words.

The only time that Article 5 was invoked was after the United States was attacked on September 11, 2001. Trump was asked if he would move the U.S. to defend NATO if Russia attacked; he did not answer that part of the question.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME