LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 497 -- Pictured: (l-r) Reza Aslan during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 28, 2017 NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

CNN has parted ways with author and television host Reza Aslan following a pair of profane anti-President Trump tweets in the wake of last week's terrorist attack in London.

“CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan,'” the network said in a statement, according to Variety . “We wish Reza and his production team all the best."

Aslan faced backlash after he used profanity to describe Trump following remarks he made in the wake of a terrorist attack on the London Bridge that killed eight people. In two tweets, Aslan, an Iranian-American, called Trump a "piece of sh-t" and a "man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis" because Aslan believed the President was using the attack to promote his travel ban for Muslim-majority countries.

The Believer host later apologized, but CNN — a news network that has been accused of promoting biased content — went through with its decision.

“Obviously I am very disappointed in this decision. ‘Believer’ means a great deal to me and to the countless viewers it’s reached. Its message of religious tolerance and exploration is extremely important right now," Aslan said in a statement on Twitter.

"However, in these politically charged times, the tenor of our nation’s discourse has become complicated, and I recognize that CNN needs to protect its brand as an unbiased news outlet," Aslan said in the statement. "Similarly, I need to honor my voice. I am not a journalist. I am a social commentator and scholar."

Believer was set to enter its second season on CNN. Aslan said that he is looking forward to partnering with another network to "continue to spread my message."