White House

President Trump Says He's '100%' Willing to Testify Under Oath About James Comey

Tessa Berenson
3:39 PM ET

President Trump said he is "100%" willing to testify under oath about his dealings with fired FBI Director James Comey, after disputing statements Comey made during his Thursday Senate testimony.

Responding to questions after a Friday joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump said he would be "100 percent" willing to testify under oath that he did not ask Comey for a loyalty pledge, as Comey has claimed. "I hardly know the man, I'm not going to say 'I want you to pledge allegiance,'" Trump said. "I hardly know the man. It doesn't make sense."

Trump also denied that he ever told Comey that he "hope[d]" he would drop an investigation into Trump's former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

While strongly refuting these claims, Trump remained cagey about whether or not he has tapes of his conversations with Comey, which he has suggested that he might. "I'm not hinting anything," Trump said when asked if he was hinting that recordings exist. "I'll tell you about it over a very short period of time... You're going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer, don't worry."

