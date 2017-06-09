Senator Kirsten Gillibrand: Has President Trump Kept His Promises? 'F--- No'

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand let an f-bomb loose during a speech Friday to comment on President Trump's policy pledges.

"Has he kept any of these promises? No. F-- no," she said in remarks during the Personal Democracy Forum at New York University, according to CBS New York .

"Sorry," she said after the audience laughed and cheered on the expletive. "I understand this is a younger audience, it's okay."

The senator from New York cursed again during the rest of her time at the conference, saying that President Trump was "bitching" about the media when he sent out his infamous "covfefe" tweet.

Her interviewer, Personal Democracy Forum founder Andrew Rasiej, responded by pointing out his 90-year-old mother was sitting in the front row of the audience.