Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionCNN Cancels Reza Aslan's Show Following Anti-Trump Tweets Over London Attack
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
CourtsProsecutors Read Bill Cosby's Deposition About Giving Quaaludes to Women
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
United KingdomThe Poshest Neighborhood in Britain Just Voted for Labour
South Kensington station, London, England
White HousePresident Trump Just Directly Contradicted His Secretary of State
President Trump Holds News Conference With President Of Romania Klaus Iohannis
Senate

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand: Has President Trump Kept His Promises? 'F--- No'

Catherine Trautwein
4:15 PM ET

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand let an f-bomb loose during a speech Friday to comment on President Trump's policy pledges.

"Has he kept any of these promises? No. F-- no," she said in remarks during the Personal Democracy Forum at New York University, according to CBS New York.

"Sorry," she said after the audience laughed and cheered on the expletive. "I understand this is a younger audience, it's okay."

The senator from New York cursed again during the rest of her time at the conference, saying that President Trump was "bitching" about the media when he sent out his infamous "covfefe" tweet.

Her interviewer, Personal Democracy Forum founder Andrew Rasiej, responded by pointing out his 90-year-old mother was sitting in the front row of the audience.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME