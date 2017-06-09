Rapper T-Pain Gave This Student His Yearbook Quote So Now He's Set for Life

Choosing a senior quote to be remembered by for years to come can be daunting so one resourceful high school student took it upon himself to ask for help from one of pop culture's most beloved figures: rapper and autotune pioneer T-Pain . Thankfully for him, T-Pain was not only willing to help but was an enthusiastic collaborator throughout the whole process.

It all began when Gabriel Silvan, a high school student, reached out to the rapper via Twitter to help him with his senior quote. T-Pain gamely replied with a quote that embodied much of his style as a musical artist .

“people don't think it be like it be, but it do.” - T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 16, 2016

Silvan used the quote and once the yearbook was handed out, he sent T-Pain the completed result.

T-Pain, for his part, was beyond pleased that his quote was used for the student's yearbook.

Man. This. This is the kind of shit I live for 😂 you did it bro. Killed it. Good job man 👏🏿 ...............👏🏿 ...............👏🏿 .slow clap* - T-Pain (@TPAIN) June 6, 2017

Silvan, however, might have been the most excited about the entire experience.

I could get curved and rejected by any female ever and I wouldn't care because tpain has blessed my life more than any woman would - gabriel (@DRYRAlN) June 6, 2017

No one can ever make me feel bad ever again - gabriel (@DRYRAlN) June 6, 2017

It looks like the old adage is true: ask and you shall receive.