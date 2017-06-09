Newsfeed
celebrities

Rapper T-Pain Gave This Student His Yearbook Quote So Now He's Set for Life

Cady Lang
4:51 PM ET

Choosing a senior quote to be remembered by for years to come can be daunting so one resourceful high school student took it upon himself to ask for help from one of pop culture's most beloved figures: rapper and autotune pioneer T-Pain. Thankfully for him, T-Pain was not only willing to help but was an enthusiastic collaborator throughout the whole process.

It all began when Gabriel Silvan, a high school student, reached out to the rapper via Twitter to help him with his senior quote. T-Pain gamely replied with a quote that embodied much of his style as a musical artist.

Silvan used the quote and once the yearbook was handed out, he sent T-Pain the completed result.

T-Pain, for his part, was beyond pleased that his quote was used for the student's yearbook.

Silvan, however, might have been the most excited about the entire experience.

It looks like the old adage is true: ask and you shall receive.

