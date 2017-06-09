Newsfeed
Mike Pont, Alexander Tamargo—Getty Images; Photo Illustration by Kenneth Bachor for TIME
celebrities

Nicki Minaj Reignites Remy Ma Beef With Her Latest Rap

Cady Lang
2:44 PM ET

Lest you think that Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma's heated feud was cooling down, the Queens rapper has come out with a blistering new verse that unapologetically takes shots at Remy.

2 Chainz's track "Realize" off his forthcoming Pretty Girls Like Trap Music featuring Minaj was previewed at a recent party and Minaj's verse doesn't shy away from addressing the beef between the two femcees, even going so far as to insinuate that Remy's husband Papoose wrote the inflammatory "Shether" diss track.

Lyrics like "Papoose on the ‘Ether’ record / But I broke Aretha record/Say this is chess not checkers/You can not check the checkers/Did Nas clear that ‘Ether’ record" pack a punch, with Nicki asserting her dominance as a charting musician and pointing to her own chummy relationship with her fellow Queens native, Nas.

Remy, for her part, released a remix of Future's "Mask Off" on Thursday that had the Bronx rapper warning that she would "blast off" on any female rapper.

Follow TIME