Florida

‘That's Not Normal.’ Naked Man Damages Sheriff Deputy’s Car

Associated Press
1:38 PM ET

(OCALA, Fla.) — Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged a door of the responding deputy's patrol car.

Marion County Sheriff's officials said in a statement that 18-year-old Andrew Humphries has been charged with one felony count of criminal mischief and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief after Wednesday night's crash.

Dash cam video shows Humphries walking naked before the deputy stops him. When he tries to open the patrol car door, the deputy says, "That's not normal," then adds, "You are absolutely naked, my man. Another thing not normal."

Humphries is also accused of ripping the door handle off another deputy's vehicle.

Humphries remains in jail. Jail records don't list an attorney for him.

