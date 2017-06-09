Ideas
Education

Watch the Best Commencement Speeches of 2017

Catherine Trautwein
1:47 PM ET
Ideas

Before college seniors toss their caps in the air at graduation, they're often counseled about the future through the time-honored tradition of commencement speeches.

This year, everyone from celebrities to politicians — including the President of the United States — did their best to deliver the graduating classes of 2017 sage advice and practical life tips in a variety of stirring and thought-provoking commencement addresses.

Will Ferrell even serenaded USC seniors with his rendition of the Whitney Houston classic, "I Will Always Love You."

Many speeches touched on themes such as diversity, persistence, and service. Some, unsurprisingly, included nods to politics.

"Don't let anyone tell you your voice doesn't matter. In the years to come, there will be trolls galore — online and in person — eager to tell you that you don't have anything worthwhile to say or anything meaningful to contribute," Hillary Clinton said in her address at Wellesley College. "They may even call you a 'nasty woman.'"

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
