U.K. election produces no clear winner

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May was dealt a major blow when the nation’s snap election, which she had called for, ended with a hung parliament and no clear victor. May proposed to stay on, saying she has formed a minority government "that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country.” But many questioned how long she could possibly hold on as prime minister.

Trump feels ‘vindication' after James Comey's testimony

President Donald Trump tweeted that he feels “complete vindication” following James Comey’s testimony at a congressional hearing, in which the former FBI chief detailed conversations he’s had with the President. “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump wrote.

Reality Winner wrote 'burn the White House down'

Reality Winner , the federal contractor charged with leaking secret government information to the news media, once wrote in a journal that she wanted to “burn the White House down,” a prosecutor said in federal court.

Birth control packaging error could lead to pregnancy

Women who have taken a widely distributed birth control pill could be at risk for unintended pregnancy due to a packaging error, the FDA said.

Taylor Swift puts her music back on streaming services

Pop star Taylor Swift is making all her songs available on every major streaming service at midnight Friday. Many fans interpreted the timing of the announcement as an attempt to overshadow her famous rival Katy Perry, who is releasing her new album at the same time.

Topless women are free to sunbathe at Maryland beach

Beach Patrol workers will no longer bother topless women sunbathing at an Ocean City, Md. beach this summer, even though going topless is technically not allowed.

Eating French fries is linked to higher risk of death

Eating fried potatoes, including French fries, at least twice a week has been linked with an increased risk of death, a new study has found.

Trump proposal could cause beer prices to rise

Trump’s "Buy American, Hire American” proposal could make beer more expensive if the U.S. takes action against foreign imports.

