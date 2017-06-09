Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
celebritiesNicki Minaj Reignites Remy Ma Beef With Her Latest Rap
remy-ma-minaj-2
politicsDonald Trump’s New Slogan Isn’t About the Climate. It’s About Gender
President Trump Supporters Hold Pittsburgh Not Paris Rally
PoliticsThe Comey Cloud is Still Here
Capitol
CourtsRoman Polanski's Sexual Assault Victim Asks Judge to End 40-Year-Old Case
US-CRIME-POLANSKI-CELEBRITY-FILM
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone - Movie Stills
Peter Mountain/WireImage
viral

Here's an Expert Assessment of Harry Potter's Various Sass Levels Throughout the Books

Raisa Bruner
2:03 PM ET

Harry Potter is not known for his meek demeanor. The infamous wizard is a rule breaker and a rebel, equal parts kind-hearted kid and smart-mouthed adolescent. Reddit user InquisitorCOC took fan knowledge of this fact — and decided to apply a ranking to each of the seven Harry Potter books based on the teen wizard's level of sass in each year's adventure.

Using a ten-point scale, the Redditor made good use of some expert knowledge of Potter dialogue in the extensive analysis of the situation. The results? According to InquisitorCOC, Potter is sassiest in the Half-Blood Prince, where he spouts off with some truly memorable lines. ("There's no need to call me 'sir,' Professor," is one standout from that particular tome during a tense exchange with Professor Snape.)

According to this Reddit user, Harry reached a sass slump back in his second year during the Chamber of Secrets era; he only gets five points for that year, by Reddit's judgment. But he was young. Things improved especially in the Order of the Phoenix, during which Harry is notoriously moody and mercurial — and gets in a number of spats with friends and enemies alike. For instance, during a chat with Dudley Dursley: "This is night, Diddykins. That's what we call it when it goes all dark like this."

While Harry is best known for his courage and selfless heart, this ranking draws much-needed attention to his wry wit and dry humor, too. Looks like he's a man after Rowling's own heart: she does love a good clapback, after all.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME