Donald Trump

President Trump's Attorney Will File Complaint Against James Comey: Report

Jill Colvin / AP
12:29 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump's personal attorney is planning to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey for details he revealed during his congressional testimony.

Trump's legal team will file a complaint early next week with the Justice Department's inspector general. The complaint will take issue with Comey's revelation that he asked a friend to pass along to a reporter notes he took of his private conversations with the president.

That's according to a person close to the legal team who agreed to speak ahead of the filing on condition that the person's name is not used.

The team is also expected to file a submission with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump has a long history of threatening to file complaints and lawsuits and not following through.

