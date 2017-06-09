Man Charged After Going on Racist Rant in Starbucks

A fight broke out outside a Starbucks on Lake Street in Chicago on June 6, 2017 .

A Chicago man was charged with battery, after he went on a racist rant in a Starbucks Tuesday.

A video of part of the incident showed William Boucher, a 23-year-old white man, spitting at a black man, yelling racist remarks and striking another black man, CNN reported.

The incident started when Boucher became angry that someone spilled a drink on him Tuesday afternoon inside the Starbucks , according to the report.

The issue moved to the sidewalk, where Boucher spat on a man and a women and punched a 59-year-old man unprovoked, according to CNN. The man was taken to the hospital for an eye injury, according to ABC 7 Chicago. In the video, the man can be seen falling to the ground.

As a Starbucks employee tried to intervene, Boucher yelled at a black man, calling him "disgusting," and his children "disposable vermin." He was also heard calling another black man a slave.

Boucher is charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery.