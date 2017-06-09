All 48 People Hospitalized After the London Bridge Attack Have Survived

All of the 48 people brought into hospitals in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on London Bridge on June 3 have survived.

Just under half of those admitted for treatment — 21 people — were originally called "critical" cases, according to the London Evening Standard .

"The vital role of public and professional first responders in the chain of survival at the scene is a very significant factor, and they should be praised," said King's College Hospital trauma center clinical director Duncan Bew, according to the Evening Standard . "No one died who got to hospital."

The newspaper reported that as of Thursday, 29 people remained in hospital care. Ten of those cases had been considered critical.

The U.K. has seen a series of terrorist incidents recently, including the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester and an attack on Parliament .

[London Evening Standard ]