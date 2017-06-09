U.S.
Search
Sign In
CrimeAlabama Executes Man for 1994 Fast-Food Killings
This undated photo released by the Alabama Department of Corrections, shows Robert Bryant Melson, in Atmore, Ala. Melson is scheduled to be executed June 8, 2017, in Alabama by lethal injection after being convicted of killing three fast food restaurant employees during a 1994 robbery.
CongressNancy Pelosi Thinks President Trump Needs More Sleep
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Holds Weekly News Conference On Capitol Hill
Diet/NutritionEating Eggs and Dairy Makes Kids Grow Faster
Full Frame Shot Of Eggs In Crate
photographyFrench Photojournalist Detained in Turkey Is Freed
Military

Chelsea Manning Says It Was Her 'Responsibility' to Leak Documents

null
10:23 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — Chelsea Manning believed she had a "responsibility to the public" and didn't think she was risking national security when she leaked a trove of classified documents, the soldier said in her first interview since being released from a military prison last month.

The 29-year-old formerly known as Bradley Manning said in a pre-taped interview broadcast Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America" that she was prompted to give the 700,000 military and State Department documents to WikiLeaks because of the human toll of the "death, destruction and mayhem" she saw as an Army intelligence analyst in Iraq. She told ABC that she has "accepted responsibility" for her actions.

"No one told me to do this. No one directed me to do this. This is me. It's on me," she said.

Manning was released from a military prison in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on May 17 after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence, which was commuted by former President Barack Obama in his final days in office. Obama said in January he felt justice had been served. She hasn't spoken to Obama since her release, but emotionally thanked him in the interview for giving her "another chance."

Manning also touched on her struggles dealing with her gender transition while in prison. She says she tried to kill herself twice behind bars and fought for the hormone treatments she says keep her alive.

Manning remains in the Army, but is off duty while she appeals her court-martial conviction.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME