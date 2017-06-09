Newsfeed
The Internet Has Memes About Taylor Swift's Streaming Return on Katy Perry's Album Release Day

Cady Lang
11:42 AM ET

Despite her vocal argument against streaming albums in the past — going so far as to pull all of her music off of Spotify in 2014Taylor Swift is now releasing all of her extensive back catalog of music on streaming at midnight on Friday.

Swift announced the news via her official "Taylor Nation" social media accounts, where she explained that the move back to streaming services was "in celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.”

While many fans were excited about being able to listen to Swift on Spotify again, the Internet was quick to note that her return to streaming coincided exactly with Katy Perry's release date for her new album, Witness, fueling rumors that there might still be some "bad blood" between the two.

Perry, of late, hasn't been shy about the strained dynamic between the two pop princesses, going so far as to call out Swift for the feud during an episode of Carpool Karaoke and in subsequent media appearances and interviews. Fans have also long speculated that Perry's single "Swish Swish" is a diss track in the vein of "Bad Blood" aimed at Swift.

While there's no way of truly knowing if Swift's return to streaming on the same day as Perry's album release is intentional or just coincidental, the Internet had plenty of feelings that they made known online.

Online personality Tyler Oakley preferred to find a way to neutralize the situation.

Follow TIME