Congress

Nancy Pelosi Thinks President Trump Needs More Sleep

Associated Press
10:20 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she has concerns about President Donald Trump's "fitness for office" — and thinks he needs more sleep.

Pelosi is citing Trump's habit of early morning tweeting, as well as Thursday's congressional testimony by former FBI Director James Comey. Comey told senators he believed Trump fired him because of the Russia investigation.

Trump has come out with a tweet early Friday: "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication ... and WOW, Comey is a leaker."

Pelosi is assessing the President this way: "I'm concerned about his fitness for office."

She says she believes part of the problem is a lack of shut-eye.

In her words — "More sleep might be a solution for him."

Follow TIME