Five Best IdeasGoogle Maps Can Help Communities Address Air Pollution
Google Maps Returns To Apple's iPhone
healthThe FDA Wants This Opioid Drug Pulled From the Market
TIME Magazine default image
celebritiesThe Internet Has Memes About Taylor Swift's Streaming Return on Katy Perry's Album Release Day
Taylor Swift Performs At Circuit Of The Americas
United KingdomBritish Elections: What to Know About the Democratic Unionist Party
DUP leader and Northern Ireland former First Minister Arlene Foster (C) holds a brief press conference with the DUP's newly elected Westminster candidates who stood in the general election on June 9, 2017 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Television

We May Finally Know What Arya Stark Is Plotting Next on Game of Thrones

Megan McCluskey
12:02 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

The closing minutes of Game of Thrones' season six finale saw Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) officially begin her revenge tour of Westeros by slitting the throat of Walder Frey (David Bradley), crossing his name off her kill list. However, with her remaining targets spread across the Seven Kingdoms, it remained unclear where she planned to go next.

Luckily, some new teasers for the upcoming seventh season seem to offer a few crucial hints about what the young assassin will be up to when the HBO drama returns in July. Based on a hidden detail from a recent behind-the-scenes costume design featurette, it seems as though fans may finally get the Stark family reunion they've been eagerly awaiting.

In the video, Arya is shown riding a horse with her trusty sword Needle — given to her by her half brother-turned cousin Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the series premiere — strapped to her hip. On its own, this would be nothing out of the ordinary. However, there is also a shot of her sister Sansa (Sophie Turner) standing in what appears to be the Winterfell crypts with a crew member behind her holding a very similar-looking sword.

HBO 
HBO 

And that's not all. On two versions of Entertainment Weekly's recent Thrones issue, Arya can be seen sporting another significant weapon — the Valryian steel dagger that was last seen in the hands of Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). To refresh your memory, this dagger first appeared back in season one when it was used by the assassin who attempted to murder Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) — a plot that was thwarted by Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) and Bran's direwolf Summer — while he recovered from being pushed out of a tower. Littlefinger also holds it to Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) neck after betraying him to the Lannisters.

Since Arya's ultimate goal is to avenge everyone who wronged her and her family, it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility that she will be the one to kill Littlefinger and take his dagger for her own — especially if she finds out about his attempts to manipulate Sansa.

Not to mention that HBO affiliate HBO Nordic also recently posted a photo featuring the blade with text that roughly translates into, "Make your kitchen ready. Winter is coming."

Gør dit køkken klar. Vinteren kommer. 17.7.17Gør dig selv klar: Se sæson 1-6 af Game of Thrones nu på hbonordic.com.

Posted by HBO Nordic on Saturday, June 3, 2017

Gør dit køkken klar. Vinteren kommer. 17.7.17Gør dig selv klar: Se sæson 1-6 af Game of Thrones nu på hbonordic.com.

Posted by HBO Nordic on Saturday, June 3, 2017

This development would also be significant in terms of the Great War ahead, as Valyrian steel and dragonglass are the only two known materials that can kill White Walkers. Of course, it could also just be an elaborate ploy by the Thrones showrunners to toy with fans hearts yet again.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for a seventh season on July 16, 2017.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME