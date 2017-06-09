We May Finally Know What Arya Stark Is Plotting Next on Game of Thrones

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones .

The closing minutes of Game of Thrones ' season six finale saw Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) officially begin her revenge tour of Westeros by slitting the throat of Walder Frey (David Bradley), crossing his name off her kill list . However, with her remaining targets spread across the Seven Kingdoms, it remained unclear where she planned to go next.

Luckily, some new teasers for the upcoming seventh season seem to offer a few crucial hints about what the young assassin will be up to when the HBO drama returns in July. Based on a hidden detail from a recent behind-the-scenes costume design featurette , it seems as though fans may finally get the Stark family reunion they've been eagerly awaiting.

In the video, Arya is shown riding a horse with her trusty sword Needle — given to her by her half brother-turned cousin Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the series premiere — strapped to her hip. On its own, this would be nothing out of the ordinary. However, there is also a shot of her sister Sansa (Sophie Turner) standing in what appears to be the Winterfell crypts with a crew member behind her holding a very similar-looking sword.

HBO

HBO

And that's not all. On two versions of Entertainment Weekly 's recent Thrones issue, Arya can be seen sporting another significant weapon — the Valryian steel dagger that was last seen in the hands of Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). To refresh your memory, this dagger first appeared back in season one when it was used by the assassin who attempted to murder Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) — a plot that was thwarted by Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) and Bran's direwolf Summer — while he recovered from being pushed out of a tower. Littlefinger also holds it to Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) neck after betraying him to the Lannisters.

Since Arya's ultimate goal is to avenge everyone who wronged her and her family, it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility that she will be the one to kill Littlefinger and take his dagger for her own — especially if she finds out about his attempts to manipulate Sansa.

Not to mention that HBO affiliate HBO Nordic also recently posted a photo featuring the blade with text that roughly translates into, "Make your kitchen ready. Winter is coming."

Gør dit køkken klar. Vinteren kommer. 17.7.17Gør dig selv klar: Se sæson 1-6 af Game of Thrones nu på hbonordic.com. Posted by HBO Nordic on Saturday, June 3, 2017

Gør dit køkken klar. Vinteren kommer. 17.7.17Gør dig selv klar: Se sæson 1-6 af Game of Thrones nu på hbonordic.com. Posted by HBO Nordic on Saturday, June 3, 2017

This development would also be significant in terms of the Great War ahead , as Valyrian steel and dragonglass are the only two known materials that can kill White Walkers. Of course, it could also just be an elaborate ploy by the Thrones showrunners to toy with fans hearts yet again.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for a seventh season on July 16, 2017.