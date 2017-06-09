Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
European UnionThe U.K. Election Result Spells Bad News for the E.U., and Brexit
UK General Election 2017 - Daily Sightings
United KingdomAll 48 People Hospitalized After the London Bridge Attack Have Survived
Aftermath Of The London Bridge Terror Attacks
innovationsHow Electric Cars Could Reinvent the Great American Road Trip
Telsa Model X
Diet/NutritionEating French Fries Is Linked to a Higher Risk of Death
fried potatoes linked mortality risk study french fries
fda-recall-birth-control-mibelas-fe
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a nationwide recall of Mibelas™ 24 Fe tablets due to sequencing errors and missing expiration dates FDA
Birth Control

Birth Control Pills Recalled Because Packaging Error Could Lead to Unintended Pregnancy

Kate Samuelson
11:02 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

A pharmaceutical company has recalled widely-distributed birth control pills for a packaging error that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns, if taken, could lead to an unintended pregnancy.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a recall of the chewable pills, sold under the name Mibelas 24 F-E, on May 29. The pills were packaged in a way that reversed the tablets' order, meaning that the first four pills were non-hormonal placebos rather than the active tablets they were supposed to be.

"As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy," the FDA's statement reads.

The FDA warns that the packaging error also means taking the pills could cause "significant" harm to both maternal and fetal health. However, at the time of writing, no such adverse events have been reported.

The pills, which are packaged in blister packs containing 28 tablets, were distributed nationwide in the U.S. to wholesalers, clinics and retail pharmacies. Consumers who have the product are advised to return the product to the pharmacy or place of purchase, as well as contact their healthcare provider if they have experienced any adverse effects.

Consumers who have questions about the recall can call the manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, at 800-399-2561.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME