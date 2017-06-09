Newsfeed
CrimeAlabama Executes Man for 1994 Fast-Food Killings
This undated photo released by the Alabama Department of Corrections, shows Robert Bryant Melson, in Atmore, Ala. Melson is scheduled to be executed June 8, 2017, in Alabama by lethal injection after being convicted of killing three fast food restaurant employees during a 1994 robbery.
MilitaryChelsea Manning Says It Was Her 'Responsibility' to Leak Documents
CongressNancy Pelosi Thinks President Trump Needs More Sleep
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Holds Weekly News Conference On Capitol Hill
Diet/NutritionEating Eggs and Dairy Makes Kids Grow Faster
Full Frame Shot Of Eggs In Crate
Late Night Television

Emily Blunt and James Corden Turn 'Romeo and Juliet' Into One Intense Musical

Raisa Bruner
10:39 AM ET

For Emily Blunt's visit to James Corden's set of the Late Late Show in London on Thursday night, the Girl on the Train actor and comedian revisited their chemistry as a musical duo, taking a spin through the wild world of William Shakespeare in a pop remake of the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet.

"His play Romeo and Juliet is the iconic tale of two star-crossed lovers torn apart by their feuding families. And what better way of paying tribute to the great Bard himself than by performing this play as only the Late Late Show can? Tonight, we've got 14 songs, seven sets, one take, zero pressure," Corden introduced the skit as Blunt launched into the first notes of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

Blunt and Corden, who previously teamed up onscreen for Into the Woods, once again had the chance to get into character as a romantic pair — but this time with a bit more comedic edge (and contemporary music inspiration). Their Romeo and Juliet sing-through took them from Bruno Mars's "Just the Way You Are" to Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" to Britney Spears's "Toxic," all in the space of under seven minutes. Costumes, kung fu fighting, and a romantic balcony scene are also part of this impressive package. Check out their dramatic musical reenactment, above.

