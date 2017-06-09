The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Google Maps Can Help Communities Address Air Pollution

FAIRFAX, CA - DECEMBER 13: The Google Maps app is seen on an Apple iPhone 4S on December 13, 2012 in Fairfax, California. Three months after Apple removed the popular Google Maps from its operating system to replace it with its own mapping software, a Google Maps app has been added to the iTunes store. Apple Maps were widely panned in tech reviews and among customers, the fallout resulting in the dismissal of the top executive in charge of Apple's mobile operating system. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan—Getty Images

1. How Google Maps can help communities address air pollution.

By Karin Tuxen-Bettman at Google

2. Could America’s fraught political environment be making us more sick?

By the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

3. Commercial jets might fly without pilots someday. Here’s how we’ll get there.

By Dominic Gates in the Seattle Times

4. Why math is democracy’s best defense against gerrymandering.

By Carrie Arnold in Nature

5. If we don’t want to start paying more for clothing, we should let robots make it.

By Ankita Rao in Motherboard

