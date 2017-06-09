Ideas
Search
Sign In
TelevisionWe May Finally Know What Arya Stark Is Plotting Next on Game of Thrones
healthThe FDA Wants This Opioid Drug Pulled From the Market
TIME Magazine default image
celebritiesThe Internet Has Memes About Taylor Swift's Streaming Return on Katy Perry's Album Release Day
Taylor Swift Performs At Circuit Of The Americas
United KingdomBritish Elections: What to Know About the Democratic Unionist Party
DUP leader and Northern Ireland former First Minister Arlene Foster (C) holds a brief press conference with the DUP's newly elected Westminster candidates who stood in the general election on June 9, 2017 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Google Maps Returns To Apple's iPhone
FAIRFAX, CA - DECEMBER 13: The Google Maps app is seen on an Apple iPhone 4S on December 13, 2012 in Fairfax, California. Three months after Apple removed the popular Google Maps from its operating system to replace it with its own mapping software, a Google Maps app has been added to the iTunes store. Apple Maps were widely panned in tech reviews and among customers, the fallout resulting in the dismissal of the top executive in charge of Apple's mobile operating system. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Google Maps Can Help Communities Address Air Pollution

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. How Google Maps can help communities address air pollution.

By Karin Tuxen-Bettman at Google

2. Could America’s fraught political environment be making us more sick?

By the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

3. Commercial jets might fly without pilots someday. Here’s how we’ll get there.

By Dominic Gates in the Seattle Times

4. Why math is democracy’s best defense against gerrymandering.

By Carrie Arnold in Nature

5. If we don’t want to start paying more for clothing, we should let robots make it.

By Ankita Rao in Motherboard

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME