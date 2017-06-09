LightBox
Search
Sign In
museumsHere's How to Make 'Victory Cake' With a Recipe From the World War II Home Front
WWII-era cookbook for the home front
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Goes to Great Lengths to Grill Comey in Mock Senate Hearing
president trumpWatch Live: Donald Trump Meets With Romanian President Klaus Iohannis
The 27 Remaining Members Of The European Union Meet To Discuss Brexit
celebritiesThis Spellbinding Emma Watson Lookalike Loves Dressing Up as Hermione and Belle
"The Circle" Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
mathias-depardon-facebook
Mathias Depardon was arrested in Turkey on May 8, 2017. Mathias Depardon
photography

French Photojournalist Detained in Turkey Is Freed

Olivier Laurent
10:11 AM ET

Photographer Mathias Depardon, who was detained in Turkey since May 8, has been released, says the press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders.

French president Emmanuel Macron confirmed the news in a tweet this morning. "I'm delighted to announce the return in France as soon as tonight of our fellow countryman, the photojournalist @mathiasdepardon."

Depardon was on assignment for National Geographic when he was arrested in the southeast of the country. An order for his deportation was issued on May 11, but Depardon remained in a detention center in Gaziantep, a city near the Syrian border, until this morning.

The photographer has been transferred to Istanbul and will arrive in Paris this evening, says Reporters Without Borders.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME