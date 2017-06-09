Newsfeed
Colbert
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert Goes to Great Lengths to Grill Comey in Mock Senate Hearing

Ashley Hoffman
9:32 AM ET

No one invited Stephen Colbert to former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but that didn't stop him from pretending he was there.

In a sketch that spoofed Thursday's testimony amid a federal investigation into ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, the host had plenty of pressing questions.

"Mr. Chairman, can I jump in here?" he asked. "Stephen Colbert. I’d like to thank my colleagues for allowing me to be in here, and I do call you my colleagues even though I’m not a senator," he began. He then proceeded to "ask" Comey if there was any evidence to support the claims that President Donald Trump "colluded with Russia."

When Comey declined to answer his questions in an "open setting," that didn't stop Colbert from pressing harder in every way imaginable.

"What if we made a pillow fort? Would you tell me in there?"

No dice.

The curtain dropper: Colbert asked Comey to wordlessly communicate with him using a signal.

Watch the clip below.

"Comey Day" was the most wonderful time of the year for the comedian. His Trump satire has made Colbert the highest-rated late-night television host, and Trump has even commented on his show telling TIME he's a "no-talent guy."

