President Donald Trump is welcoming Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House for what press secretary Sean Spicer described as a "working visit" on Friday.

Romania has been supportive of NATO's presence in Poland amid concerns about Russia's interventions in Ukraine.

According to local news site news.ro , Iohannis told journalists in Washington that the meeting was "very, very important." He added: "I really want to have a very good first contact with President Trump. I want to convince him that together [we can] make the partnership stronger, deeper."

When asked how he thought the meeting would go, Iohannis said: "Certainly [it] will go very well and I am convinced that we will address important points on our agenda."

Trump and Iohannis' press conference comes hours after the U.S. President broke his silence on Twitter following the explosive testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey, declaring "total and complete vindication." The day after the hearing, which was closely watched by the country, Trump struck back with an early morning tweet that read: "Wow, Comey is a leaker."

