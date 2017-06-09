British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Conservative Party HQ in central London, on June 9, 2017.

With only a few straggling constituencies left to announce, the U.K. electorate returned the country a hung parliament early Friday morning, meaning that neither of the two largest parties had secured the 326 seats required for an absolute majority.

The result was billed as an overwhelming rejection of British Prime Minister Theresa May, who had called the election to strengthen her mandate to negotiate a Brexit deal. During her campaign, May promised a "strong and stable" leadership in the run up to divorce talks with European leaders, scheduled June 19. But the results delivered a humiliation to May and her Conservative Party, which lost 12 seats.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, by contrast, enjoyed a triumphant night, increasing his party's Commons tally by 31 seats. "Politics has changed and politics isn't going back into the box it was before. People have had quite enough of austerity politics," Corbyn said after winning in his home constituency of Islington North.

Here’s how U.K. and E.U. lawmakers reacted to the shock election result:

Some Conservatives were predictably dour. Nigel Evans, a lawmaker for Ribble Valley, said his party had shot itself in the head, the BBC's Chris Mason tweeted.

Conservative MP Nigel Evans tells @bbc5live: 'we didn't shoot ourselves in the foot, we shot ourselves in the head.' #bbcelection - Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) June 9, 2017

Others, the Guardian reported, sought to allocate blame for calling the snap election.

Senior Conservative tells me, of Davis, 'there are a lot of very, very pissed off people in Cabinet - and with him in particular'. - Heather Stewart (@GuardianHeather) June 9, 2017

Ed Miliband, the former Labour leader who lost to former Prime Minister David Cameron in the 2015 election, questioned May's mandate to negotiate Brexit.

We know Theresa May can't now negotiate Brexit for Britain because she told us losing majority would destroy her authority---and it has. - Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) June 9, 2017

And former U.K. Independence Party (UKIP) leader and Brexit provocateur Nigel Farage had the jitters.

Article 50 had been triggered and we were on our way. May has put all this in jeopardy. Even David Davis is now making Brexit concessions. - Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 9, 2017

Elsewhere in Europe, the E.U.'s budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the election result cast doubt on whether Brexit talks could begin as scheduled, Reuters reports . Meanwhile, Germany and the Czech Republic urged Britain to form a government quickly so that talks could move ahead. Michael Roth, Germany’s deputy foreign minister told German broadcaster ZDF: “We need to get started on the negotiations as soon as possible because time is ticking."

“Regardless of the question of who will form a government in Britain, time is ticking ... We have less than two years to negotiate the exit ... so we should not waste any time now,” Roth added, according to Reuters.

Former Greek finance minster, Yanis Varoufakis, praised Corbyn's election gain, saying "Last night was one for the True believers."