Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
United KingdomJeremy Corbyn Celebrates a Strong Election Night With One of the Worst High Fives Ever
BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE
MusicTaylor Swift Is Bringing Her Music Back to All Streaming Services
2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Taylor Swift Performance
atlantaA Church Bus Carrying High School Students Has Crash in Atlanta, Killing One
Church Bus Crash
Ivanka TrumpIvanka Trump's Brand is Distancing Itself From a Chinese Shoemaker After Labor Activists' Detention
Ivanka Trump looks on during her visit to the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.  Macall B. Polay—Courtesy of HBO
Television

Game of Thrones Season 7 Will Have the Show's Longest Episode Ever

James Hibberd / Entertainment Weekly
12:06 AM ET

Here are some more details on the Game of Thrones season 7 episode lengths.

The finale will be the show’s longest-ever, clocking in at nearly an hour and a half, while another episode will be show’s shortest ever.

“We have two episodes over 60 minutes this year,” showrunner Dan Weiss told EW.

“One will be our longest episode ever — it’s coming in around 90 minutes,” added showrunner David Benioff. “Another is going to be our shortest episode at 50 minutes.”

The previous longest episode in the saga was the season 6 finale, “The Winds of Winter,” which ran 69 minutes. While the new season contains the shortest episode, there have been at least a couple previous episodes at the 51-minute mark, so it’s only the shortest by seconds.

HBO hasn’t confirmed any run times aside from the season premiere, which has been listed as 59 minutes. Our showrunner interview was conducted in early May before the running times were locked. This week, an unofficial list of all the running times leaked online that more or less line up with the showrunners’ comments (the finale is claimed to be 81 minutes).

Ever since season 7 was announced as only seven episodes, fans have speculated and hoped the season would be super-sized with episodes that are perhaps 90-minutes each. As we’ve previously reported, HBO doesn’t consider the season to be unusually long as the episodes are mostly within the show’s usual range of times. Still, if the leaks are correct, season 7 will be longer than ever before on a per-episode basis.

EW has released its annual Game of Thrones preview issue, taking fans behind-the-scenes in Westeros, with five collectible covers. Get a copy here, and check out our gallery of exclusive photos.

Game of Thrones returns July 16.

This article originally appeared on ew.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME