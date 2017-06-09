Taylor Swift Is Bringing Her Music Back to All Streaming Services

Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Taylor Swift just gave her fans the biggest gift.

“In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” Swift’s management team shared Thursday on Twitter and Instagram.

The singer’s five albums, including 1989 , will play on Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, Amazon and other streaming platforms, her rep confirmed to Billboard .

Coincidentally (or not), Katy Perry ‘s latest album, Witness , will be released at the same time.

Swift got into a very public spat with Spotify in 2014 after she removed her entire catalog from the streaming service, including 1989 . “I think there should be an inherent value placed on art,” she told TIME .

Besides Apple Music, no streaming service was able to feature her latest album. Swift only allowed Apple to stream 1989 after the platform decided to pay artists royalties during its free three-month trial.

