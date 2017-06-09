Jeremy Corbyn Celebrates a Strong Election Night With One of the Worst High Fives Ever

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn in Islington, London, early in the morning of June 9, 2017. Niklas Halle'n—AFP/Getty Images

Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn was having a better election night than many predicted on Thursday, gaining ground on Prime Minister Theresa May after some exit polls predicted that the Tories would fall short of an absolute majority.

But not everything went Corbyn's way.

Surrounded by cheering supporters in his home constituency of Islington North, Corbyn clasped the shoulders of shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry. The pair grinned and pointed at each other in a celebratory gesture, which Corbyn appeared to mistake as an invitation to high five. It wasn't. Instead of meeting Thornberry's hand, the Labour leader ended up slapping her chest.