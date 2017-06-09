U.S.
Search
Sign In
CourtsReality Winner Wrote She Wanted to 'Burn the White House Down,' Prosecutor Says
Intelligence Industry Contractor Reality Winner Accused Of Leaking NSA Documents Pleads Not Guilty
United KingdomThe Scottish Episcopal Church Just Voted to Allow Same-Sex Marriage
Scotland's First Same-Sex Marriage Ceremonies
United KingdomWhat the U.K.'s Newspaper Front Pages Are Saying About the General Election
BRITAIN-VOTE
AustraliaGerman Shepherd Puppy Kicked Out of Police Dog Academy for Being Too Friendly
Dog print in the sand
caged chimpanzees
Issouf Sanogo—AFP/Getty Images
animals

Chimpanzees Don't Have the Rights of People, Appeals Court Rules

Deepti Hajela / AP
Jun 08, 2017

(NEW YORK) — Two chimpanzees that were caged at a trailer lot and at a primate sanctuary don't have the legal rights of people in New York, an appeals court said Thursday.

Nonhuman Rights Project attorney Steven Wise had argued to the appeals court in March that adult male chimps Tommy and Kiko should be granted a writ of habeas corpus, which for people relates to whether someone is being unlawfully detained or imprisoned and should be taken to see a judge.

Wise argued that the chimps, which were caged in a trailer lot in Gloversville, outside Albany, and at a primate sanctuary in Niagara Falls, should be moved to a large outdoor sanctuary in Florida.

Chimpanzees, which can walk upright and use sticks and stones as tools to help gather food, are considered to be the closest living relatives of humans. Some have been taught to speak simple human sign language.

But the state Supreme Court's appellate division, in a ruling that affirmed a lower court's decision, said there was no legal precedent for chimpanzees being considered people and their cognitive capabilities didn't mean they could be held legally accountable for their actions.

"Petitioner does not suggest that any chimpanzee charged with a crime in New York could be deemed fit to proceed," the court said.

The court also said that even if chimps were able to get writs of habeas corpus the writs wouldn't be applicable with these animals "since petitioner does not challenge the legality of the chimpanzees' detention, but merely seeks their transfer to a different facility."

The ruling said that while Wise's "avowed mission is certainly laudable," determining the legal rights of animals was better suited to legislators.

The animal advocacy group said it would take its case to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals.

"For 2000 years, all nonhuman animals have been legal things who lack the capacity for any legal rights," Wise said. "This is not going to change without a struggle."

The Nonhuman Rights Project, based in Coral Springs, Florida, started its litigation over the rights of chimps in 2013, when lawsuits were filed on behalf of Kiko in state Supreme Court in Niagara Falls and of Tommy in Fulton County. Those cases were unsuccessful.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME