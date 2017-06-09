16 of the Funniest Tweets About the U.K. Election

Local candidate Mr Fishfinger waits as ballot papers are counted at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre on June 8, 2017 in Kendal, United Kingdom.

Local candidate Mr Fishfinger waits as ballot papers are counted at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre on June 8, 2017 in Kendal, United Kingdom. Dave Thompson—Getty Images

Brits are waiting with baited breath for the result of what is increasingly looking like one of the most uncertain elections in the U.K.'s recent history.

And as they wait to find out if Prime Minister Theresa May's snap election gamble has paid off or whether the country is looking at a hung parliament, they're turning to Twitter to get them through the night.

TIME has rounded up 16 of this evening's best tweets about the general election - from ones expressing shock at the surprising exit poll result, to others ridiculing May for her recent revelation that the naughtiest thing she ever did was running through a farmer's field as a child . Take a look at them here:

Just a word of warning on exit polls. This was the RSVP list to my last birthday.



ATTENDING: 106

MAYBE: 52

ACTUALLY TURNED UP: Dean. - Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) June 8, 2017

Hung parliament?! Maybe I will stay up a little longer #ExitPoll #ElectionDay2017 pic.twitter.com/E3T1qy1VDJ - Dr Claire Fox (@DrClaireFox) June 8, 2017

What it looks like to be left on 'read'. pic.twitter.com/d65T8aX3b6 - Charlotte Martin (@iamcharmar) June 8, 2017

I think Theresa May has won own goal of the season. - Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 8, 2017

David Cameron: I've just owned myself so hard with that referendum, biggest self own of a generation



Theresa May: HOLD MY GIN - Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) June 8, 2017

In Parliament, you were serving wheat couture, but in the election, it's harvest time. I'm sorry May dear but you are up for a coalition #UK pic.twitter.com/brPXadmGef - Dan (@dan715_) June 8, 2017

Never piss off wheat farmers in key marginals - Martha Gill (@Martha_Gill) June 8, 2017

If Theresa May was a meal deal pic.twitter.com/Hdfk0YHYI1 - K. (@KieranHarris7) June 8, 2017

when you have work early in the morning but politics #BBCelection pic.twitter.com/xCJOZKQqkp - s✨ (@thepersiandoll) June 9, 2017

When the exit poll predicts Labour will make a net gain and Tories will lose their majority #BBCelection #VoteLabour pic.twitter.com/CaEHXXavy2 - Dan Kelsey 🌹 (@mr_kelsey_) June 8, 2017

When you're supposed to be getting an early night ready for an early train, then the #ExitPolls come in pic.twitter.com/6OnI6aXkpU - Harriet Johnson (@HarrietEJohnson) June 8, 2017

Exit poll be like pic.twitter.com/bLf1ygjwVO - Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) June 8, 2017