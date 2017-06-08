World
Search
Sign In
AustraliaGerman Shepherd Puppy Kicked Out of Police Dog Academy for Being Too Friendly
Dog print in the sand
georgia1 Person Dead in Atlanta Area Church Bus Crash
In this image made from video by WSB-TV Atlanta, authorities render assistance to injured people on an overturned church bus, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Atlanta. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., posted on its Facebook page that one of its buses with its student ministry mission was involved in a crash while traveling to the airport.
CourtsProsecutor Ended a 2005 Bill Cosby Investigation While Police Were Still Working the Case, Detective Says
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
MarylandMaryland Beach Patrol Will No Longer Bother Topless Women
People line the beach in Ocean City, Mar
BRITAIN-VOTE
Copies of the Evening Standard newspaper, with the headline 'You decide' are pictured in central London on June 8, 2017, as Britain holds a general election. PAUL ELLIS—AFP/Getty Images
United Kingdom

What the U.K.'s Newspaper Front Pages Are Saying About the General Election

Kate Samuelson
7:15 PM ET

As Thursday night turns to Friday morning in the United Kingdom, the result of the country's general election still feels unprecedentedly up in the air.

The chances of a strong victory for Prime Minister Theresa May, who gambled on a strong Conservative win when she called a snap election in April, are not looking positive. The exit poll suggested that May's party would lose 17 seats and Labour would gain 34, a result which would produce a hung Parliament.

But regardless of the uncertainty, Britain's newspapers still need to push their June 9 front pages through to print. These are the covers they're going with:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME