What the U.K.'s Newspaper Front Pages Are Saying About the General Election

Copies of the Evening Standard newspaper, with the headline 'You decide' are pictured in central London on June 8, 2017, as Britain holds a general election. PAUL ELLIS—AFP/Getty Images

As Thursday night turns to Friday morning in the United Kingdom , the result of the country's general election still feels unprecedentedly up in the air .

The chances of a strong victory for Prime Minister Theresa May, who gambled on a strong Conservative win when she called a snap election in April, are not looking positive. The exit poll suggested that May's party would lose 17 seats and Labour would gain 34, a result which would produce a hung Parliament .

But regardless of the uncertainty, Britain's newspapers still need to push their June 9 front pages through to print. These are the covers they're going with:

FT SECOND EDITION: May gamble on election set to backfire, according to exit polls #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/4Dya6tjfhj - Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 8, 2017

DAILY STAR: Tezza's hopes hang in the balance #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/EzLR1MHa77 - Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 8, 2017

DAILY EXPRESS: May's fight to stay in power #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/9XgC1jXURv - Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 8, 2017